UPDATE: Robert Williams officially out for Game 3.

After being listed as questionable earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Robert Williams will be unavailable tonight against the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams played in five straight games between the Nets and Bucks series, but sat out the final four games against Milwaukee with knee soreness. After completing surgery on his right knee on March 30th, Williams beat the initial 4-6 week recovery timetable and returned on April 23rd for Game 3 against Brooklyn, just under three and half weeks after repairing his torn mensicus in his right knee.

In the Game 2 blowout, Robert Williams opened in his customary spot next to Al Horford in the starting five, but it was Grant Williams who would ultimately play big minutes in the win to square the series at 1-1. Rob would play just 20 minutes to Grant’s 32. He finished with 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Yesterday, Williams was voted on the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team.

The Heat are expected to have P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry in uniform as the series shifts to Boston.

UPDATE: Per head coach Ime Udoka, Williams is experiencing soreness and swelling in his knee, but will test it out shortly. There is still no determination on his availability.

If Robert Williams is unable to go, Daniel Theis will start in his place with Grant Williams remaining as the first big off the bench. “This keeps Grant in his regular role. And we can also have Al play the way we want him to play and keep his same role to start,” Udoka said.

UPDATE #2: Williams is officially out. Theis will start Game 3.