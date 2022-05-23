Celtics limp into Game 4 with Robert Williams and Marcus Smart questionable

With adrenaline still coursing through his body and a pivotal Game 3 in the balance, Marcus Smart returned to the floor after spraining his ankle and having the 200-pound Kyle Lowry fall on top of him, because, well, that’s what Marcus Smart does. However, there are consequences to playing through the pain and the Celtics point guard could be paying back the piper Monday night.

On Sunday afternoon, Boston officially listed Smart as questionable for Game 4 along with starting center Robert Williams. Williams is still dealing with swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired knee that kept him out of the start of the playoffs, a bulk of games against the Bucks, and most recently, Game 3. Jayson Tatum is probable with a right cervical nerve impingement. He left the game late with a stinger, but like Smart, later returned.

“Marcus has some swelling in his ankle. He took a pretty bad sprain, obviously finished the game, but he’s going to feel it a little bit more today. He’s getting worked on, getting treatment, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” head coach Ime Udoka updated after Sunday’s practice. “Jayson’s fine; it’s a stinger that went away pretty quickly and then Rob has improved, feels better than he did yesterday, but like I said, is day-to-day and we’ll test it out tomorrow and see how he feels at shootaround.”

The Heat have a lengthy injury report, too. Jimmy Butler (who left shortly after halftime with knee inflammation), Kyle Lowry (who returned after a hamstring injury), Max Strus (who left with a hamstring injury), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (who left with a groin pull) are all listed as questionable.