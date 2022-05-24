Celtics PRIDE podcast: Game 4 instant reaction and celebrating our 100th episode

The Celtics PRIDE Podcast is celebrating Episode #100 with an instant reaction to the Celtics’ Game 4 win over Miami. It’s a solo episode for Josh Motenko as he recounts how the Celtics beat the Heat and attempts to give some big picture perspective of the Eastern Conference Finals as a whole.

The Heat were 0-14 from the field to start the game due to the Celtics defensive intensity and the basketball gods putting a lid on the Heat rim. Derrick White had the first half the Celtics needed from their point guard with Marcus Smart out of the lineup, as White scored the Celtics first 7 points of the game. He added 3 steals and sold some important foul calls against the Heat that lead to Boston shooting an astounding 26 free throws in the half (including 14 from Jayson Tatum alone).

In this short episode, Coach Josh breaks down what went well for the C’s, and how Jaylen Brown and Tatum responded after their less-than-desirable performances on Saturday.

The Celtics are now 5-0 after a loss in the 2022 playoffs and are 2-2 in the ECF going into Game 5 in Miami on Wednesday.

