Jayson Tatum named to All-NBA First Team

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named to the All-NBA First Team. This marks his second All-NBA appearance after making All-NBA Third Team for the 2019-20 season.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team:



Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

Luka Dončić (Dallas)

Nikola Jokić (Denver)

Jayson Tatum (Boston) pic.twitter.com/D0H6GEDrea — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, marking career-highs across the board for the 24-year-old. He shot 45.3% from the field and 35.3% from behind the three-point line in 76 games for the Celtics this season.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets joined him with the honors.

Jaylen Brown received three votes for All-NBA Third Team. The Second and Third Teams can be viewed below.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



Stephen Curry (Golden State)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Ja Morant (Memphis) pic.twitter.com/qHqDWB42tz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Team:



LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

Chris Paul (Phoenix)

Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

Trae Young (Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/uYiQpdkFeh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Tatum received 49 First Team votes, 43 Second Team votes, and three Third Team votes, totaling 390 points. He received the least points among all five First Team members and the sixth-most points of any player on the ballot. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers earned 414 points but was classified as a center.

Tatum becomes the first Celtics player to make the First Team since Kevin Garnett in 2008. Other Celtics to accomplish the feat are Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, John Havlicek, Bill Russell, Bob Cousey, Bill Sharman, Ed Macauley, and Ed Sadowski.