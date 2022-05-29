Celtics-Heat Game 7 halftime hot takes

Pushing the pace

At times this series, the Heat have flat out pummeled the Celtics in fast break points. So far tonight, Boston has been the superior team in transition; seven of its first 16 points and 13 of its first 24 came on the run.

Jaylen Brown, who has had trouble with his handle in the halfcourt, has looked like a more confident ball-handler and is leading the C’s fastbreak attack. Floor general Marcus Smart has also done a great job pushing the ball, too. It seems as if taking advantage of fast break opportunities was something the team discussed before tonight’s contest. The Celtics should continue to run as often as possible in the second half. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Boston’s bench is stepping up

The Celtics bench has been up and down in this series and the entirety of the playoffs. Tonight though, the reserves have come to play, particularly Grant Williams and Derrick White. The duo has combined for 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field at the half.

White has been on a roll for some time now following the birth of his child, but Williams has struggled shooting the ball all series long against Miami, so it’s good to see a few go down for him early. Who knows, maybe Williams is in store for another big-time Game 7. He did drop 27 points in Game 7 against the Bucks just two weeks ago.