Celtics PRIDE podcast: blame game for the Game 1 loss and a Game 2 preview

Josh and Mike are without Adam Motenko on this episode of the Celtics Pride Podcast heading into Game 2 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. After a difficult Game 1 in the series, Mike and Josh give their analysis on what went wrong and how to regroup. They compare the Bucks stifling defense to our own, and the Bucks overall play to the Brooklyn Nets.

MIke shares why he believes Kevin Durant was looking at Jayson Tatum the way Tatum must be looking at Giannis right now. Then, Josh doubles down on the Bucks defensive acumen by explaining how they made it difficult for the Celtics to simply get the ball over half court.

The Pride Guys continue to undress the mess of the past few days since Game 1 by going through each narrative, theory and take they’ve heard from national and local media in a round of their new game, “How Much Weight” where they ask “how much weight does that theory hold?” They address the injuries, the turnovers, the lack of shooting, and the poor play by certain individuals, and whether any one person in particular should be blamed.

They get metaphysical, but only for a few moments, in response to some side chatter from Steve Nash and Raja Bell regarding how teams who cut corners and cheat the game are looked down upon by the basketball gods. When the Celtics revert back to their “old ways” of undisciplined habits, are they cheating the game, or just getting “punked” as Ime Udoka once called it?

Josh then ends the episode by providing some historical perspective on Marcus Smart’s Defensive Player Of The Year award. He reveals how rare it is for a guy his size to win it - we all remember that the only other point guard to win the award was Gary Payton, but who were the other two 6’4” guards to win the award? It’s a defensive themed podcast as we celebrate the Celtics-Bucks series bringing back the old 1990’s Eastern Conference physical NBA games, with Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart headlining the event. Shout out to all the 6’4 and under DPOY guards, and to those yet to come.

You can find regular episodes of the CelitcsPod and Celtics PRIDE podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!