Celtics PRIDE podcast: recap of the Heat series & preview of The NBA Finals with the Warriors

The Celtics are going to the FINALS!!!

Mike, Josh and Adam discuss the last couple of games of the Miami series before looking ahead to Golden State. They share what they learned from the Miami series including how nervous they were at the end of Game 7. How would the narrative about the Celtics be different if Jimmy Butler hit that three-pointer? How important is rest going into this series? How big of a deal is the Celtics’ proclivity to play more focused, with greater sense of urgency and aggression after losses as they move on to The Finals?

“Draymond Green… the greatest defender in NBA history” - Josh Motenko

What should fans be watching for with the Warriors on both offense and defense? How should the Celtics combat Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s movement on offense? What about Golden State on defense? Is Draymond Green the game-changing defender the Celtics have yet to face in the playoffs? Finally, the Mike, Josh and Adam give their predictions on The Finals.

