Is game 4 a “must win” for the Celtics? (discussion topic)

The Celtics are down 1-2 heading into game 4 of the 2nd round of the NBA playoffs against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. A lot is at stake in this game.

If the Celtics were to lose, they’d be down 1-3 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and his running mates, needing to win 3 games in a row to stay alive and advance to the next round.

Jayson Tatum in particular is coming off a very poor performance in which he scored just 10 points on 4 of 19 shooting. A lot of people (myself included) are making a lot of noise about Tatum needing to be in the conversation for the top 5 players in the league. We’ve seen top superstars have a bad game or two (often at the hands of the Celtics’ defense) but the real top superstars eventually figure out a way to dominate anyway.

How you view this game might depend on your perspective too. If you consider all of this gravy after the massive turnaround they made halfway through the season, then whatever happens happens. However, for most the bar has been raised and the opportunity to “go for it” this year is within this team’s grasp.

I still think the Celtics are the better team (especially without Khris Middleton), but it is up to them to seize the moment and prove that they are up for the task.

What are your thoughts on tonight’s game?