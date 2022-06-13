Robert Williams remains questionable for Game 5

After limping through the 4th quarter of Game 4, it appears Robert Williams avoided serious re-injury of his surgically repaired left knee and is on track to play in the pivotal Game 5 Monday night.

“He did not do a specific thing, so he doesn’t know when it happened. He sprinted up and down one time after a possession, it was bothering him a little bit, and he asked to come out,” head coach Ime Udoka said on Sunday’s media availability in San Francisco.

While it’s unclear if there’s a specific play when Williams tweaked his knee, he came up gimpy on this offensive rebound putback by Andrew Wiggins after double jumping on two attempted blocks.

“It obviously led to the blow by with Curry where he couldn’t move great on that possession,” Udoka said. “But he’s doing better with the day off, the rest. He looked good today and tomorrow, we’re optimistic he’ll be good to go, but we’ll test it before the game as usual.”

As has been par for the course during The Finals, Williams is listed as questionable with most likely an eventual distinction to start and play before tip-off.