Boston Celtics Daily Links 6/13/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
2022 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
Robert Williams III at practice 6/7/22
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Tatum ready for a better Game 5

Globe 5 takeaways from Steph Curry’s press conference ahead of Game 5

Celtics ‘optimistic’ Robert Williams will play Game 5

Udoka: Celtics ‘would be 3-1, at least’ vs. Warriors with better offense

Here’s what Draymond Green said about Jayson Tatum’s Finals struggles


Steve Kerr won’t commit to Game 5 starting lineup after Game 4 shuffle

The Celtics need Jayson Tatum to save a tied series so many believe they’ve already lost

The Celtics may have the top-ranked defense — but even that can’t stop Stephen Curry

The Celtics had 32 players on the roster this season. If they win an NBA title, who gets a ring?

CelticsBlog Robert Williams remains questionable for Game 5

The offense is the thing

Five Thirty Eight The Warriors Needed Kevon Looney More Than They Knew

Celtics .com 6/12 New Balance Practice Report: The Challenge Ahead

Celtics Look to Step Up to the Curry Challenge in Game 5

6/13 Game 5 Preview: Celtics at Warriors

NBC Sports Boston Jayson Tatum can look to this Celtics legend for proof there’s still time to dominate NBA Finals

Draymond Green insists Jayson Tatum is handling NBA Finals ‘extremely well’

Celtics’ confidence has never wavered amid up-and-down NBA Finals

These LeBron James stats add context to Jayson Tatum’s NBA Finals struggles

Jordan Poole anticipates Warriors NBA Finals offensive explosion coming

NESN Al Horford Explains How Celtics Defend Steph Curry, Perimeter Shooters

Celtics Will Win NBA Finals Over Warriors If Playoff Trend Continues

Ime Udoka Indicates Celtics Should Be In Better Position Before Game 5

NBA Finals Game 5 Officiating Crew Good For Warriors, Bad For Celtics?

NBA Finals MVP Odds: Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Worth A Wager?

CBS Boston Celtics in 2-2 Finals tie for 13th time in franchise history

Marcus Smart tells a great story about his irrepressible energy

The Athletic Celtics try to move on from Stephen Curry’s 43-point outburst: ‘We let it happen’

NBA Finals film breakdown: Why are the Celtics playing drop coverage on Steph Curry?

Gerald Green on the Rockets’ staff, the Celtics’ growth, dunk contests and more

Celtics Wire Draymond Green thinks Celtics’ Tatum playing well even with shot off

Celtics’ Robert Williams III avoided knee reinjury in Game 4

Celtics history: Boston beats Lakers 92-86 in G5 of 2010 NBA Finals

Celtics at Warriors: 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 (6/13)

Talking about the Playoffs, Derrick White, & Giannis with Mirin Fader

Mass Live Draymond Green impressed by Jayson Tatum in NBA Finals despite shooting slump: ‘He’s handled it well’

Steph Curry has been dominant so far: Here’s everything Celtics, Ime Udoka said about trying to slow him down in Game 5

Jaylen Brown not feeling pressure as Celtics face pivotal Game 5 of NBA Finals: ‘We know why we’re here’

Draymond Green’s mom tweets about son’s NBA Finals struggles; Warriors star reacts

Boston Sports Journal Celtics focus on offense as the answer to closing out NBA Finals games, plus other Finals notes

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics could regret not trading for this star with Finals loss

Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors prediction, odds, TV info

Boston Celtics: 2 surprise players that could see more action in Game 5

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics and the drive to finish games with efficiency

CLNS Media/YouTube Marcus Smart on Guarding Steph Curry: “The Dude Is Special,” | Celtics Practicre

Ime Udoka: “We want to the total package from (Jayson Tatum) | Celtics Practice

Jaylen Brown: “I’ll take our group, our guys, versus anybody.” | Celtics Practice

(271) Jayson Tatum: “We’ve been here before. Third time in a row.” | Celtics Practice

(271) Al Horford: “When our backs are against the wall, we have to come out & respond” | Celtics Practice

Derrick White: “We Are Capable Here on the Road.” | Celtics Practice

LIVE: Celtics vs Warriors Game 5 NBA Finals Preview

Fadeaway World Stephen Curry Is Averaging 34.3 PPG In The Finals, Which Is More Than Jayson Tatum’s 34.1 FG%

The Daily Beast The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Is the NBA’s Most Boring Superstar

Hoops Habit The Boston Celtics’ inconsistency will cost them the NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum has been letting down the Boston Celtics

Blue Man Hoop How the Golden State Warriors are neutralising Boston’s DPOY

3 Golden State Warriors that could see decreased minutes in Game 5

Eagle Tribune 10 days in December: Joe Johnson reflects on memorable return with Celtics

Golden State of Mind Preview: Warriors vs Celtics Game 5, start time and how to watch

The Sports Rush Stats show how incredible Warriors’ star has been in the NBA Finals as compared to Celtics’ star

“Jayson Tatum is only the second player from Duke University to make the 1st team ALL-NBA!”

Blaze Trends The Al Horford Story

The Ringer Tatum Theories, Finals Unicorns, NBA Draft Buzz, and Worst GM Jobs

Duke Basketball Report Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum And The Boston Celtics Need A Win Monday Night

USA Today Marcus Smart brings defensive acumen to NBA Finals vs. Warriors

The Sporting News The Draymond Green dilemma: The unique way the Celtics are picking on the Warriors star’s weaknesses

‘He would have loved this’: Tommy Heinsohn’s legacy lives on as Celtics pursue 18th NBA championship

Monterey Herald NBA Finals: Warriors’ Looney ready to rebound for Curry, Thompson

Fansided How Steph Curry has broken the Boston Celtics defense

Forbes For More Than 40 Years, Dick Lipe Has Been The Statistics Guru For Boston Celtics’ TV Broadcasters

SF Gate Inside the Finals: Celtics fit to be tied, Steph raining 3s

Clutch Points Celtics news: Jayson Tatum ‘not feeling pressure’ ahead of Game 5 vs. Warriors

Celtics news: Marcus Smart on what it takes to be a great defender

Celtics news: Al Horford on first NBA Finals experience vs. Warriors

Celtics news: Marcus Smart on why it’s so ‘tough’ to defend Stephen Curry

Celtics news: Jayson Tatum’s turnovers are reaching LeBron James levels

The Score Celtics confident of regaining momentum: ‘We are in a great spot’

NBA .com Finals Notebook: Will fledgling Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum deliver signature moment?

Bleacher Report Updated B/R Staff Predictions: Celtics vs. Warriors 2022 NBA Finals

Sportsnaut Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka rips his team, says they could be up 3-1

SI .com NBA playoffs: The eye-popping decline of scoring at the rim

Celtics Discuss Need to Keep Jaylen Brown Involved in Crunch-Time Offense

Heavy GM Reveals How Celtics Have Failed Marcus Smart

