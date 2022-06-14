Celtics PRIDE podcast: Game 5 reaction

This is a raw and uncut episode of the Celtics Pride Podcast immediately following Game 5. The guys let their emotions out on all the topics of the hour, from the Celtics’ slow start in the first quarter - shooting a brisk 4-17 from the field (23%) in the first 10 minutes of the game, and under 50% from the FT line - to the referees. Oh, the refs!

Adam and Josh then philosophize over the Celtics’ ups and downs, questioning their maturity as a team, and being split on whether winning games with their backs against the wall will work in The Finals as it has in the past two playoff series.

Adam believes, “it’s not going to work in this series.”

Mike dusts off his “Tatum Is Young For The Moment” theory, which is worth hearing again, and the gang helps to sprinkle some silver linings on the depressive mood post the Celtics’ 2nd loss in a row for the first time since March. Then, if that wasn’t enough theories for one reaction pod, Coach Josh tries to level everyone’s head with his “This Celtics Team Is Like Parenting” theory.

You’ll have to tune in to find out more, including their predictions for Game 6 on Thursday at home in Boston.

