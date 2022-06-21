Celtics Summer League roster taking shape

It’s wild how just last week, we were talking about how the Boston Celtics could bounce back against the Golden State Warriors, and this week we’re already looking ahead to Summer League - but that’s what happens when a team makes it all the way to the NBA Finals. Such is life.

Still, the Celtics Summer League schedule was released on June 20, and now, on June 21, the roster has been announced, or at least, a first look at the potential roster. As reported by The Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the roster looks like this:

Sam Hauser

Yam Madar

Juhann Begarin

Malik Fitts

Juwan Morgan

Matt Ryan

Brodric Thomas

Aaron Nesmith (TBD)

In regards to Nesmith, there’s currently no indication which way he’s leaning when it comes to Summer League. Grant Williams made the bold move of opting out of the roster last season, choosing to focus on his personal development instead - and he reaped the rewards, so it’s possible Nesmith might look to replicate that.

In terms of coaching, Joe Mazzulla did a fantastic job with the Summer League roster last season, and while nothing has been announced, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see him back in the hot seat again this year.

“He coached Summer League and held everything together while I was gone to Tokyo. And so, the value and the relationship aspect, which was a big part of my coaching staff, he carried that over well. And so, it’s easy to see why, once I got to know him and be around him,” Udoka told the media following Boston’s loss in the NBA Finals.

As you can see, the Summer League roster isn’t completely full as of yet, so we can expect the Celtics to continue adding names in the coming days in preparation for their opening game on July 9, when they take on the Miami Heat.