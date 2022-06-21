 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reacts Survey: What do the Celtics need this offseason?

This is your opportunity to be the GM, ...with just a few clicks.

By Jeff Clark
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics face a critical offseason. They need to add to their Eastern Conference Champion core in order to raise banner #18. What should President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens do this offseason? I’m glad you asked. Or wait, I guess I asked. You answer. Click the buttons below and we’ll compile all the clicks and let you know how it goes. The fate of the Celtics depends on you. Or maybe it is just a poll.

Regardless, we all know you stopped reading long ago and skipped to the questions below anyway. Cheers.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...