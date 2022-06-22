How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

Before Game 2 of The Finals, Jayson Tatum wore Kobe Bryant’s pre-draft workout outfit to practice honoring his childhood hero. Boston will unlikely have the opportunity to pick a player of Tatum and Bryant’s caliber, but anything can happen. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has shown a decisiveness with his moves so far and even after going six games with the Golden State Warriors, if Stevens identifies someone that can contribute to the Eastern Conference champs, he could pull the trigger on Draft Night.

Jayson Tatum is dressed for practice exactly like Kobe was for his Celtics workout. pic.twitter.com/AEx3NFuGul — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 4, 2022

The Celtics dealt their 2022 first round pick with Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a 2028 pick swap for Derrick White at the trade deadline. Boston has the rights to two players currently playing abroad: Yam Madar (#47 in 2020) and Juhann Begarin (#45 in 2021). Ahead of Thursday night, they still have #53 in the second round. For some possible candidates, check out Coach Spins’ international draft-and-stash potential players and favorite developmental picks.

You can watch the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23rd at 8 pm. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will again play host to the latest class of draftees and will be televised live on ABC and ESPN (ESPN will carry the second round).

The NBA’s Summer League will tip-off two weeks later in Las Vegas on July 7th.

