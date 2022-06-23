Celtics PRIDE podcast: final thoughts on the Season, top-5 what ifs, and offseason musings

With the 2021-2022 season officially over, Josh and Mike try to regroup after the emotional rollercoaster of a year that *almost* led to Banner 18. Josh, Mike, and Celtics fans, players, coaches, and staff are collectively exhausted and ready to regroup.

Josh and Mike give their quick reactions about the C’s run to The Finals, whether the better team won, and whether the season should be considered a success (short answer: obviously, yes!). They credit the great defense and unique talents of the Warriors, and salute the Celtics for making it as far as they did – well beyond any preseason expectations.

Then, the guys look at a number of big “What Ifs” about the season, pondering what might have been if things had fallen just a bit differently. To name just a few of the questions they grappled with: what if the Celtics had closed out the earlier rounds more quickly? What if TimeLord was fully healthy? What if Kris Middleton was fully healthy!?

Finally, the guys scratch the surface of the offseason to come. Josh provided his draft deep cuts, profiling a promising array of guys he feels could realistically be available for the C’s at 53. Mike, meanwhile, has his eyes cast on trades and free agency, excited by Brad Stevens’ and Wyc Grousbeck’s comments indicating they’re willing to go into the tax this year, and knowing the C’s have plenty of tools (particularly TPE’s) at their disposal.

Check it all out, and more, on this week’s Celtics PRIDE.

You can find regular episodes of the CelitcsPod and Celtics PRIDE podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!