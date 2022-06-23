SBN Reacts: Celtics biggest team needs this offseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

Yesterday we asked you what you thought the Celtics team needs are. See the results below.

While the team may need more depth at point guard and center/bigs, the majority of fans believe that wing depth is the greatest need.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that shooting was the top of the skills needs list. The Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals based off their defense (last on the needs list) but struggled with passing (to the correct team that is). It seems that most fans believe that more shooting would open up lanes for the drivers and create more points for the offense. Not a bad plan

Now to see if Brad can find a quality wing who can shoot without disrupting the elite defensive system.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.