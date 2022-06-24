Celtics select JD Davison with 53rd pick

The Boston Celtics selected guard J.D. Davison with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Davison played one season at Alabama. The 19-year-old guard will turn 20 on October 3.

The 6-foot-3 guard played in 33 games as a freshman with six starts. He averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. Davison also averaged 2.9 turnovers per game.

As a shooter, Davison was up-and-down. He finished at a very solid 46.3% overall from the field. But Davison shot just 30.1% on 2.5 three-point attempts per game. He did his 72.8% from the free throw line.

Here’s a video from our own Coach Spins breaking down Davison’s game:

Davison’s given first name is Jerdarrian. He’s an Alabama native, having been born in Fort Deposit, Alabama and he attended Calhoun High School in Letohatchee, Alabama.

Davison was the 54th player ranked on Sam Vecenie’s big board for The Athletic. Vecenie said Davison is an elite athlete who makes “wow” plays for a guard his size. On offense, Davison lacks polish, which leads to turnovers. He’s also not a great shooter, at witnessed by his stats.