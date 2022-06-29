Who should the Celtics target? (SNB Reacts Survey)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

By now you should have read Keith’s offseason lists, but if you haven’t here are some helpful links to them.

Top 15 Celtics Taxpayer MLE Targets

Top 25 Celtics TPE targets

With those lists as a starting point, we came up with a few poll questions for you to answer in the section below. If these names don’t suit, feel free to add your own options or comments in the comment section below.

Also check out our Offseason Primer. And as always, come back every day for the latest rumors, updates, and analysis of your Boston Celtics offseason!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/O66GGW/">Please take our survey</a>

