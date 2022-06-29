Celtics PRIDE podcast: trade and free agency targets

Adam and Josh provide your primer for the remainder of the offseason. They first review the impact of the Celtics losing lead assistant coach Will Hardy who Danny Ainge poached to be the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. Josh speaks from his experience on a coaching bench about the pros and cons of hiring a veteran head coach as a replacement and how easy it is to promote from within.

The guys discuss the drafting of JD Davidson and spend far too long discussing Summer League before getting to the meat of the offseason options. Adam provides an overview of the options at the Celtics disposal to bring in free agents and trade for players without giving up current rotation players. He also gives an overview of the type of player fans can expect the Celtics to desire and which ones they likely won’t.

They then use recent CelticsBlog articles by Keith Smith on TPE candidates and mid-level exception candidates to discuss specific options.

Check it all out, and more, on this week’s Celtics PRIDE.

You can find regular episodes of the CelitcsPod and Celtics PRIDE podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!