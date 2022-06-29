Celtics make housekeeping moves on Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas, and Juwan Morgan

With free agency looming tomorrow, the Celtics front office made some decisions on Wednesday to give themselves some options heading into the offseason.

Per CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith, Boston declined a $1.6 million team option on Sam Hauser with the intent to re-sign the now restricted free agent to a long term deal. Hauser started the season on two-way contract, but after a handful of deadline deals decimated the Celtics roster at the trade deadline, Hauser’s deal was converted for the rest of the season. In his time in Maine and a few appearances with the big club, Hauser has delivered on his potential as a pure shooter and the Celtics will look to lock him up moving forward.

The Celtics also took care of business with two other former two-way contracted players. They picked up a $1.8 million team option on Juwan Morgan that will be non-guaranteed until January. After completing a 10-day contract in early April, Morgan was signed for the remainder of the season and Boston will now have some flexibility on his future throughout the summer, training camp, and early next season.

Finally, Boston tendered a two-way qualifying offer with Brodric Thomas. Thomas started the season as one of the Celtics two-way players and will now be a restricted free agent at the open of free agency.

The team still has outstanding options on Matt Ryan, Nik Stauskas, and Malik Fitts.