SBN Reacts: The Celtics targets with the TPE and MLE

Things move fast in free agency, so I’m pushing these poll results as soon as I can before they become even more obselete.
Who should the Celtics get with the MLE? Most of you said T.J. Warren. A good choice in my opinion.
How about the TPE? Well, your top choice is already gone with DeJounte Murray headed to Atlanta. Maybe we can still make a move for your 2nd choice Kyle Kuzma.
Stay tuned for more rumors, news updates, and analysis on CelticsBlog.com.
