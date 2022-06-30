NBA Free Agency open thread

NBA Free Agency has kicked off as of 6:00 PM EST and a slew of Free Agent deals have already been agreed upon and reported. See a complete running list here.

So far (as I’m writing this) the Boston Celtics haven’t made any moves to add anyone via trade or free agency, but it is still early yet. As we’ve covered in great detail, Brad Stevens has the green light (pun intended) to use whatever means he has to make the Celtics a better basketball team and put them in position to return to the NBA Finals.

We’ll be updating the site with rumors, transactions, and analysis as the days progress and as news surfaces. Enjoy the ride!

Follow along with your own thoughts and opinions in the comments below (but remember to be respectful!).