 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rumor: Danilo Gallinari choosing between Celtics and Bulls

The sharpshooter would give the Celtics some needed court spacing

By Jeff Clark
/ new
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Five Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The first substantial Celtics rumor of the NBA free agency period has Danilo Gallinari choosing between Boston and Chicago, as reported first by Jake Fischer.

While we know that Gallo can shoot, he seemed to have lost a few steps in recent years and was never really considered much of a defender in the first place. But we’ll see how this develops.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...