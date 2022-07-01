Day 2 NBA free agency open thread

The first day of NBA free agency is in the books and a LOT of money was handed out. Last I checked the total number was in the billions.

None of that was handed out by the Boston Celtics as of this posting, but the day is young and it is early in the process. Some of the potential Boston targets are off the board (Kyle Anderson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nic Batum, Gary Harris, and others) but there are still plenty others still out there.

Of course there could be a longer wait on some of those names than what was expected. You see the bombshell trade demand that Kevin Durant made yesterday very well could be holding up a lot of deals.

Talking to folks around the NBA the belief is that everything is going to pause with the opening of free agency until Kevin Durant's next home is decided. Every team and player will sit mostly still until Durant is traded. Then the flood will happen. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2022

Day 1 saw a lot of players agreeing to re-sign with their team (a number of super-max deals were signed) and a lot of players signed for mid-level money. But there weren’t many trades. I think that Durant could make a few teams pause what they are doing. In some cases hoping to trade for him directly and sometimes hoping to be a facilitator in a trade.

As usual, stick around and stay tuned for rumors, updates, and analysis here on CelticsBlog. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.