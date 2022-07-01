Free Agent Rumor: Thomas Bryant deciding between Celtics and Lakers

The latest NBA free agency rumor has former Wizards big man Thomas Bryant linked to both the Celtics and Lakers.

We’ll update as the news develops.

Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

Bryant is known as a talented offensive player who can rebound well. He missed a lot of time with an ACL injury but finished out the season for the Wizards, averaging 7.4 points and 4 rebounds per game in 16.3 minutes per game.

He made $8.6M last year according to Spotrac, but would likely be looking for just the veteran minimum from either Boston or L.A. with an eye towards getting more playing time.