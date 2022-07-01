 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Free Agent Rumor: Thomas Bryant deciding between Celtics and Lakers

The former Wizards center could add depth to either team.

By Jeff Clark
/ new
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The latest NBA free agency rumor has former Wizards big man Thomas Bryant linked to both the Celtics and Lakers.

We’ll update as the news develops.

Bryant is known as a talented offensive player who can rebound well. He missed a lot of time with an ACL injury but finished out the season for the Wizards, averaging 7.4 points and 4 rebounds per game in 16.3 minutes per game.

He made $8.6M last year according to Spotrac, but would likely be looking for just the veteran minimum from either Boston or L.A. with an eye towards getting more playing time.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...