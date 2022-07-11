Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League Game #2 7/11/22

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Boston Celtics (0-1)

Monday, July 11, 2022

8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA-TV, NBCSB

Las Vegas Summer League

Game #2

Cox Pavilion

The Celtics once again face one of the teams that they beat in this year’s playoffs on their way to the NBA Finals. The Celtics first Summer League game was a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks are a rematch of the Celtics second round matchup that the Celtics won in 7 games.

The Bucks are 1-0 in Las Vegas Summer League after a 94-90 win over the Nets on Friday. The Celtics are 0-1 in Summer League after an 88-78 loss to the Heat on Saturday. Unlike the Heat, the Bucks did not participate in the Utah or California Summer Leagues and so this is just the 2nd game for both teams.

The Bucks scored 94 points in their first game while the Celtics managed just 78 points in their first game. The Bucks shot very well, shooting 48.4% from the field and 51.5% from beyond the arc. The Celtics struggled, shooting just 35.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc. Both teams turned the ball over too much with the Celtics having 20 turnovers and the Bucks turning it over 18 times.

As with every Summer League, it’s difficult to predict a starting lineup as coaches are looking to try different lineups and combination of players and they want to get an idea of what each player brings to the table. I’ve listed the starters from their previous games but there is a good chance that the coaches choose to use different starters for this game.

Celtics Roster

JD Davison 20

Juhann Begarin 45

Trevion Williams 50

Jordan Bone 51

Mfiondu Kabengele 24

AJ Reeves 41

Brodric Thomas 97

Matt Ryan 37

Sam Hauser 30

Jericole Hellems 29

Bryton Hobbs 55

Aubrey Dawkins 38

Robert Franks 43

Previous Game Starters

JD Davison

Juhann Begarin

Sam Hauser

Brodric Thomas

Mfiondu Kabengele

Head Coach

Ben Sullivan

Players to Watch

JD Davison

Mfiondu Kabengele

Sam Hauser

JD Davison

Davison has a strong start to Summer League with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks in the Celtics’ loss to the heat on Saturday. He shot just 27.3% from the field but 40% from beyond the arc. He signed a contract for a two way spot with the Celtics but will be looking to try to earn a spot on the roster with a strong showing here in Summer League.

Mfiondu Kabengele

Kabengele started at center in Saturday’s game and had a solid showing with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. He was a lob target and was active on defense. With the Celtics need for a back up big, he and Trevion Williams will have a chance to impress the team and earn a roster spot or a two way contract.

Sam Hauser

Hauser didn’t have a great first game in Vegas. He finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He shot just 2-12 from the field and 1-9 from beyond the arc. He’s the only player on this team with a guaranteed spot on the roster as he just signed a new 3 year contract with the team. We know he can shoot and he needs to take this opportunity to show the Celtics that he is ready for a spot in the rotation this season.

Bucks Roster

MarJon Beauchamp 0

Luca Vildoza 6

Timothy Soares 12

Iverson Molinar 15

Hugo Besson 17

Sylvain Francisco 18

Evans Ganapamo 19

AJ Green 20

Dewan Hernandez 26

Lindell Wigginton 28

Marcus Graves 31

Dusty Hannahs 38 Matthew Hurt 42

Zylan Cheatham 45

Sandro Mamukelashvili 54

Rayjon Tucker 59

Previous Game Starters

Luca Vildoza

Rajon Tucker

MarJon Beauchamp

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Dewan Hernandez

Head Coach

Vin Baker

Players to Watch

MarJon Beauchamp

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Lindell Wigginton

MarJon Beauchamp

Beauchamp started the first Summer League game for the Bucks and finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block. He shot 50% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. The Bucks will look for him to play well for them once again in this game.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Mamukelashvili finished the Bucks win over the Nets with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He shot 50% from the field and 80% from beyond the arc (4-5).

Lindell Wigginton

Wigginton finished the Bucks win over the Nets with 17 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He shot 66.7% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Keys to the Game

Shooting - The Celtics will be looking for players who can shoot from the outside and also who can finish at the basket. Sam Hauser will look to shoot much better than he did in the first game. The Celtics need to shoot better than 35% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc if they hope to beat a Bucks team that shot 51% from beyond the arc in their first game.

Defense - The Celtics put a premium on playing defense and they will be looking to see which Summer Celtics fit that mold. Defense is always a key to winning, whether in the Summer League, in the regular season, or in the playoffs. The Summer Celtics need to step up on the defensive end and slow down the Bucks high percentage shooters.

Take Care of the Ball - The Celtics turned the ball over 20 times in their loss to the Heat. The Bucks turned the ball over 18 times in their win over the Nets. Turnovers can be expected from teams that have only been together a short time but cleaning these up can go a long way toward getting a win.

X-Factors

It’s Summer League - Both of these teams have been pretty much cobbled together from undrafted players, end of bench players, and G-League players. They have had limited practice time for the most part and so it’s hard to tell how each team will play and which teams will dominate. Each of these players is trying to make an impression on the coaches and GM’s that are watching and so we may see a lot of hero ball. Watching for individual improvement in players is probably the best way to watch these games.