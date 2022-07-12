Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Las Vegas Summer League Game #3 7/12/22

Boston Celtics (1-1) at Golden State Warriors (1-1)

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

9:00 PM ET

Las Vegas Summer League

Game #3

TV: ESPN, TSN, NBCSB

Cox Pavilion

The Celtics face another rematch from the playoffs, this time their Finals opponent, the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors participated in the California Classic where they went 0-3 but gained some chemistry there. They lost to Sacramento, Miami and the Lakers but were playing without James Wiseman.

The Warriors lost their first game in Las Vegas 101-88 vs the Knicks. They didn’t play James Wiseman in that game. They won their second game 86-85 over the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost their first game in Las Vegas 88-78 to the Miami Heat.

The Warriors have averaged 87 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists and 19.5 turnovers per game in their two games so far in Las Vegas. They shot 43.6% from the field and just 19.5% from beyond the arc in those two games. Both of these teams lost their first game in Las Vegas and then won a close one in their second game.

As with every Summer League game, it’s difficult to predict a starting lineup as coaches are looking to try different lineups and combination of players and they want to get an idea of what each player brings to the table. I’ve listed the starters from their previous games but there is a good chance that the coaches choose to use different starters for this game.

Celtics Roster

JD Davison 20

Juhann Begarin 45

Trevion Williams 50

Jordan Bone 51

Mfiondu Kabengele 28

AJ Reeves 41

Brodric Thomas 97

Matt Ryan 37

Sam Hauser 30

Jericole Hellems 29

Bryton Hobbs 55

Aubrey Dawkins 38

Robert Franks 43

Justin Jackson 52

Previous Game Starters

JD Davison

Brodric Thomas

Juhann Begarin

Sam Hauser

Mfiondu Kabengele

Head Coach

Ben Sullivan

Players to Watch

Grid View Mfiondu Kabengele Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Sam Hauser Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Juhann Begarin Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Mfiondu Kabengele

Kabengele started at center in Saturday’s game and had a solid showing with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. He started Monday’s game and finished with 15 points 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. He shot 62.5% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. He is making a good case for a roster spot.

Sam Hauser

Hauser is still the only player on this team that has a roster spot for next season. He hasn’t had a great start in the first two games, however. He finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in Game 1 against the Heat and followed that with 12 points and 1 assist against the Bucks. He shot 44.4% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc against the Bucks.

Juhann Begarin

Begarin finished Monday’s game against the Bucks with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. He also turned the ball over 7 times. He shot 45.5% from the field but just 25% from beyond the arc.

Honorable Mention

Matt Ryan

Ryan has played well in both games so far. He finished Monday’s game against the Bucks with 23 poi8nts, 2 rebounds,1 assist and 2 steals. He shot 54.5% from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc, including a game winning 3. He fell to the court in pain after hitting the shot, however and he may miss this game due to that injury. His performance in that game should be noted, however.

Warriors Roster

Johathan Kuminga 0

Ryan Rollins 2

Moses Moody 4

Patrick Baldwin, Jr 7

Justinian Jessup 10

Quinndary Weatherspoon 12

Gui Santos 15

Yudai Baba 18

Jarrod Uthoff 20

Selom Mawugbe 21

Lester Quinones 25

Alex Morales 26

Payton Willis 27

Kalob Ledoux 28

Gabriel Cachashvili 31

James Wiseman 33

JD Notae 41

Joel Ntambwe 43

Dustin Sleva 45

Mac McClung 55

Previous Game Starters

Mac McClung

Lester Quinones

Quinndary Weatherspoon

Jonathan Kuminga

James Wiseman

Head Coach

Jama Mahlalela

Players to Watch

Grid View Moses Moody Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

James Wiseman Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Moses Moody

Moody played in the Warriors’ first game in Las Vegas, a loss to the Knicks, and finished with 34 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. He shot 61.5% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. He did not play in the Warriors second game, a win over the Spurs. I expect that he will play in this game and likely start.

Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga played in both of the Warriors games so far, averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals. He shot 37.5% from the field but just 9.1% from beyond the arc. He will likely start in this game also.

James Wiseman

Wiseman was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft but missed all of last season with a torn meniscus. He did not play in the Warriors first Las Vegas game but did play in their second game. He finished with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks. He shot 71% from the field and hit his only 3 point shot. The Warriors are expecting a lot from Wiseman next season and were pleased with his first game back.

Keys to the Game

Shooting - The Celtics will be looking for players who can shoot from the outside and also who can finish at the basket. Sam Hauser is a very good shooter, but hasn’t played well so far in the Summer League games. The Celtics shot 47.3% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc against the Bucks and hopefully will shoot well again in this game.

Defense - The Celtics put a premium on playing defense and they will be looking to see which Summer Celtics fit that mold. Defense is always a key to winning, whether in the Summer League, in the regular season, or in the playoffs. The Summer Celtics need to step up on the defensive end and slow down the Warriors scorers.

Take Care of the Ball - The Celtics turned the ball over 20 times in their loss to the Heat and cut their turnovers down to 17 against the Bucks. The Warriors averaged 19.5 turnovers in their first two games. Turnovers can be expected from teams that have only been together a short time but cleaning these up can go a long way toward getting a win.

X-Factors

It’s Summer League - Both of these teams have been pretty much cobbled together from undrafted players, end of bench players, and G-League players. The Warriors have 3 players who they expect to be in the rotation next season in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman. Each of these players is trying to make an impression on the coaches and GM’s that are watching and so we may see a lot of hero ball. Watching for individual improvement in players is probably the best way to watch these games.

Back to Back Games - The Celtics are playing back to back after facing the Bucks on Monday night. We will likely see more players get minutes and players like Kabengele, Begarin, and Davison who have played more minutes in the first two games may get a bit more rest.