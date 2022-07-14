J.D. Davison dominates and elevates the Celtics to a 108-91 victory against the Grizzlies

In their fourth Summer League contest, the Summer League Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies squad 108-91. The Celtics controlled the game from start to finish.

Justin Jackson started the game on fire with an early floater, pull-up 3-pointer, and a catch-and-shoot triple in transition to score an early 8 points. A major part of Jackson’s early-career struggles was perimeter shooting, so the incredible run for Jackson must’ve felt good.

Another positive thing to note was J.D. Davison’s play. He was stellar in transition, finding shooters Jackson and Brodric Thomas for wide-open 3-pointers. Davison looked much more fluid and in control in this contest. He was playing aggressive, utilizing the pick-and-roll and attacking downhill.

With the all-around impressive play, the Celtics jumped out to an early 20-8 in the first quarter. Aubrey Dawkins came off the bench to help continue the Celtics incredible 3-point shooting. By draining five 3-pointers, the Celtics jumped out to an early 24-16 first quarter lead.

To start the second quarter, Davison continued to impress. He hit an off-the-dribble 3-pointer to extend the lead to 29-21. It was The J.D. Davison Show the following play, he went coast-to-coast in a flash and scooped in a layup.

Davison scored 12 points and was 4-for-4 from the field with 5:41 remaining in the second quarter. Trevion Williams entered, and Williams plus Davison offered the Celtics an amazing one-two punch. Williams dished out pinpoint pass-after-pass, and caught an over-the-top pass from Davison following a pick-and-roll that resulted in a 3-foot layup.

In his fourth Summer League game, the 53rd pick looked like an NBA-caliber player. Davison went for 19 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field in the first half. But he wasn’t finished there.

Damon Stoudamire likes what he sees early on from @jddavison10 pic.twitter.com/RCkj84azCS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 14, 2022

On the first play of the second half, Davison utilized his speed and dumped off a pass to Juhann Begarin for a layup. What happened next? Davison again, hitting a corner 3-pointer to tally 22 points, including 4-for-5 from deep.

Davison continued to excel, finishing with 28 points and 10 assists. He carried the Celtics to a 108-91 victory. He also tacked on 5 rebounds and 3 steals in an all-around excellent performance.