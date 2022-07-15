Celtics to play Nets in final Summer League game

After finish the Summer League’s regular season 3-1, the Boston Celtics finished 4th in the standings and they’ll close out their five-game exhibition in the desert against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at 8 pm EST on Saturday, July 16th.

So, yes, the team will complete a five-game rematch against all their playoff opponents last season including the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors. And for what it’s worth, Boston’s final regular season game? At Memphis — the Celtics crushed the Grizzlies on Thursday afternoon 108-91.

Tomorrow night, we’ll get our final look at second-round pick J.D. Davison before training camp. Davison has quickly improved over the week, capping off his four-game learning curve with 28 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and a block against Memphis.

It will also serve as the final tryout for Trevion Williams and Mfiondu Kabengele. Both big men have been impressive on The Strip and could be in play for a two-way or roster spot heading into training camp.

It’s unclear whether Sam Hauser or Matt Ryan will play in the Vegas finale, but there’s plenty at stake at the wing position. With both former two-way players unavailable, Justin Jackson and Broderic Thomas have shown enough to at least get camp invites from the big club in September if they’re not snatched up by another team before then.

Just as much as this is an opportunity for players to prove themselves one final time before the league goes into hibernation for the rest of the summer, it’s also our last time to see the green before October. It was announced on Thursday that one of the Celtics’ preseason games will be against the Hornets in Greensboro on October 7th. That’s nearly three months away. Three months.