Celtics PRIDE podcast: the dog days of summer

The dog days of summer are here, and when there isn’t huge news in CelticsLand, the Celtics Pride Team likes to get in touch with their creative side and bring topics of their own.

First up on this episode of the Celtics Pride Podcast, Josh and Adam reveal Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens’ Red Sox Player Comparison. If you thought NBA player comparisons of draft prospects was difficult, try crossing over sports to find who the Celtics’ GM's would play like. Adam continues the analogy by comparing Danny Ainge to someone who flips houses, after looking at the Rudy Gobert trade in Ainge’s new position with the Utah Jazz - and the Kevin Garnett trade before it that brought Boston Banner 17. Adam then continues with speculation about which team Ainge is likely to trade Donovan Mitchell to, and how Ainge’s relationship with Miami Heat executive Pat Riley impacts the Heat’s chances of landing Donovan.

Coach Josh then makes the case that Malcolm Brogdon is the Celtics clear third best player. The list for this honor obviously includes Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and The Time Lord, Rob Williams. Josh goes as far as saying Brogdon could be the best point guard on the Celtics team, even after Marcus Smart led the squad to The Finals in his first year as starting point guard. Adam responds by questioning if we should be afraid of Smart playing the 2, with his history of questionable shot selection.

The Pride guys then give final notes on the Celtics’ summer league team signees by sharing a 1-10 rating of how excited they are about JD Davison, Sam Hauser, and Mfiondu Kabengele. They give a couple notes on Matt Ryan, Luke Kornet, Trevion Williams, Brodric Thomas, and regrettably leave Juhann Begarin absent from the conversation.

Check it all out, and more, on this week’s Celtics PRIDE.

