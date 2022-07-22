Mike Moser joins Celtics coaching staff

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

After building a coaching staff made up largely of his Portland family and taking the Celtics to the NBA Finals, head coach Ime Udoka is bringing in another coach from his old stomping grounds of the Pacific Northwest.

Thank you @GoDucksKG & much love to my squad @coach_jnared , @GoDucksJKB , @briellemoseley & @OtiGildon for the opportunity to coach, learn, & grow with you all this past year. I’m so grateful for the time we shared. My family and I are going to miss y’all! Always a Duck https://t.co/nQUSrBp1SC — Mike Moser (@coachmikemoser) July 20, 2022

Mike Moser spent last season as an assistant coach to Kelly Graves at Oregon and has now accepted a position with the Celtics. He joins Damon Stoudamire, Aaron Miles, and Ben Sullivan as assistant coaches with Portland ties to Udoka.

Moser's hiring is viewed as a replacement for Evan Bradds, a key piece in player development last season. Bradds is joining Will Hardy with the Utah Jazz. Moser served in a similar role for the Dallas Mavericks from 2019 to 2021.

If Moser's name sounds familiar, you must be a Summer League junkie. He played for the 2014 squad that featured Marcus Smart and Kelly Olynyk. After playing several seasons overseas, Moser became a coach and is Boston's latest addition to the staff.