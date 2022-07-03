Report: Celtics agree to re-sign Sam Hauser

Per Adam Himmeslbach of the Boston Globe, the Boston Celtics are bringing back Sam Hauser:

According to a league source, the Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a three-year deal worth approximately $6 million. The first two years are fully guaranteed.

Cs are hopeful Hauser can be a real contributor next season. https://t.co/y2fzvkurvH — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 3, 2022

The deal is reportedly for almost $6 million over three seasons for Hauser. The first two seasons will be fully guaranteed for the shooting specialist.

Hauser’s playing time with Boston was limited to just 158 minutes over 26 games in his rookie season. However, Hauser showed off his sharpshooting ability by knocking down 19-of-44 three-pointers during that time.

In a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in early-April, Hauser scored a career-high 11 points. In his most extensive playing time, as the Celtics rested several regulars, Hauser knocked down 4-of-5 shot, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Virginia started his NBA career on a Two-Way contract with the Boston and Maine Celtics. After Boston created several open roster spots with trade deadline deals, Hauser was signed a two-year, standard contract.

Before free agency, Boston declined their team option on the second year of Hauser’s contract. This made him a restricted free agent. The intention was always for the Celtics to re-sign Hauser to a longer deal. Now, Boston will use his Non-Bird rights to give Hauser a three-year contract.

Locking in for three years, with two fully guaranteed, for a player with so little NBA time may seem a bit curious, but Hauser’s projects to be well worth his contract. In 13 G League games (12 starts) with Maine, Hauser showed he can do more than be a standstill shooter.

Hauser averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 35 minutes per game. He also shot 46% from the field, including 40.7% on 10.8 three-point attempts per contest.

Las Vegas Summer League will be big for Hauser. He’s one of the only players on the Summer Celtics roster that is assured of a roster spot in Boston next season. Look for Hauser to get more on-ball reps and to work as an individual creator.

With Hauser in the fold, and factoring in their trades, the Celtics now have 12 standard roster spots accounted for. That leaves three open standard roster spots. Both Two-Way spots are also open for Boston/Maine.