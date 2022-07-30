Must C’s: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown appear together in NBA 2K23 clip

After a week of Kevin Durant trade drama, it was nice to see the two Celtics cornerstones together again — even if it was just digitally.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum appeared together in NBA 2K23’s first look gameplay trailer for their upcoming release of the popular video game on September 9th.

Back at The Garden. An Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat. JB hitting JT for a 3. It was just two months ago that the pair won their first East crown on their way to the NBA Finals.

Trade chatter has put the partnership on hold momentarily and with two months left before the start of training camp, the rumors and innuendo could span the rest of the summer. But for a brief, two-second clip, many Celtics fans against the idea of trading for KD got a reminder of just how well Boston is positioned for the next few years.

Here’s the rest of the NBA 2K23 trailer in its entirety: