Celtics announce full roster for NBA Summer League 2022

The Boston Celtics are set for the summer after the team rolled out its roster for the Las Vegas Summer League. Sponsored by NBA 2K23, the Summer League will host all 30 teams in the NBA and will tip off for the Celtics on Saturday, July 9th against the Miami Heat at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBATV.

The roster features returning players such as Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas, Matt Ryan and Juhann Begarin. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting another look at Yam Madar due to prior commitments internationally. Additionally, we’ll get a look at Boston’s 2022 second round pick, JD Davison. The full roster is as follows:

Juhann Begarin (G/F)

Jordan Bone (G)

JD Davison (G)

Sam Hauser (F)

Jericole Hellems (F)

Bryton Hobbs (G)

Mfiondu Kabengele (F/C)

A.J. Reeves (G)

Matt Ryan (F)

Brodric Thomas (G)

Trevion Williams (C)

This squad will be coached by Ben Sullivan, who has the opportunity to jump up to the lead assistant role next to Ime Udoka next season after the departure of Will Hardy to the Utah Jazz.

After tipping off against the Miami Heat, the Celtics will keep up the 2022 Playoffs revenge tour with a match against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, July 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The next game will be a Finals rematch against the Warriors the very next day on July 12th at 8:30 p.m. ET. Finally, the Celtics will finish out their guaranteed slate of games against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 14th at 3:30 p.m. ET. Depending on their record, Boston will either play in the Championship game on July 17th or a regular fifth game on the 16th or 17th. Last year, Payton Pritchard led the Celtics all the way to the runner-up position in the championship game.

In hindsight, that was symbolic of where we’d end the real season too. Ouch.

Stay tuned for all the coverage you could possibly want on the Summer Celtics.