Exploring the potential extensions for Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown

Brad Stevens was busy on Friday, trading for Malcolm Brogdon and coming to an agreement with Danilo Gallinari. Boston then re-signed sharpshooter Sam Hauser and big man Luke Kornet. It’s safe to say that the offseason has been both eventful and successful for the Celtics following their 2022 NBA Finals loss.

The Celtics still have more moves to make to solidify themselves as title favorites for the upcoming season, but many fans have their eyes set on even longer plans: will Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown sign extensions with the team? If so, when?

Let’s explore the potential avenues the Celtics can take this summer, and beyond, to lock in their two-way star and vocal, young leader.

The Celtics need their superhero

Williams was an important player for the Celtics last season, offering highly efficient 3-point shooting and excellent, aggressive defense. Although he struggled after his Game 7 heroics against the Bucks, Williams was essential in stopping former MVP’s Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Therefore, Brad Stevens and the front office should be keen on keeping their superhero around for the long-term.

A solid, beneficial contract would be around a four-year, $44 million extension. Williams certainly could request more, and the Celtics could certainly oblige, but don’t expect the front office to spend too much considering the amount of money the team has on the books for the upcoming seasons.

If Williams sees himself as more than what he actually is, he could turn down an extension at that price. Stevens and the front office should then be content letting Williams enter restricted free agency next offseason, in which they could match whatever offer is thrown Williams’ way.

Williams appears to be the small-ball successor to Al Horford, and that could make an extension this summer somewhat possible. The front office could want to lock up Batman as soon as possible for the long-term.

Keep Jaylen Brown at all costs

Brown is eligible for an extension this summer. Stevens and the front office should be hellbent on offering something that will show Brown how much he is valued by the team. It is far more likely that Brown holds off in order to maximize his money, however.

The Celtics could offer Brown a three-year extension that would pay him around $110 million in base salary, with an additional $12 million in incentives. This would mean Brown would be under contact through the 2026-27 season. For the Celtics, that’s a bargain considering Brown’s talent level and upside.

Time will tell

The Celtics were two wins away from a title. Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams were a massive part of that.

There’s a lot of moves that the team has already made to solidify themselves atop the Eastern Conference (trading for Brogdon and acquiring Gallinari). Extending the emerging two-way superstar in Brown and locking up the knockdown shooting, hyperactive energ guy in Williams will be essential for the team’s success not just next season, but for the years to come.