Celtics PRIDE podcast: Brogdon trade, Brad vs. Danny, bigs to target, and Summer League!

Mike and Adam hop on the pod to share their thoughts on the Celtics’ trade for Malcolm Brogdon and why they’re both excited about his fit on the roster. They then segue to look at how this solid, needle-moving (but not earth-shaking) trade is emblematic of Brad Stevens’ approach as President of Basketball Operations, how it contrasts to old boss Danny Ainge (up to his old tricks again with the Utah Jazz!), and their read on whether and how that might benefit the current coaches and players. Brad did always preach to ‘hitting singles,’ while Danny tended to swing for the fences.

The guys then turn their attention to the rest of the roster, briefly discussing the Danilo Gallinari signing before focusing on the (few) remaining roster needs. They look at the lackluster bigs market, with Mike questioning Adam’s psychological soundness as Adam tries to make the case for bringing in DeMarcus Cousins… then Mike tries to rationalize leveraging one of the team’s TPEs to acquire a big via trade, while Adam remains skeptical that ownership would go much – if any – further into the tax.

Finally, Adam and Mike look ahead to Summer League, sharing the players they’re most excited to watch, what they’re on the lookout for (drop those buckets, Sam Hauser!), and pumping themselves up for the much-hyped GSW-BOS Finals rematch on July 12th (OK… maybe not that last part).

Check it all out, and more, on this week’s Celtics PRIDE.

You can find regular episodes of the CelitcsPod and Celtics PRIDE podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!