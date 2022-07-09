Celtics make handful of summer transactions official, sign JD Davison to a two-way contract

Even though many of these deals were reported shortly after the start of free agency over a week ago, the Celtics made many of their offseason moves official today, including a six-player deal that landed former Indiana Pacer Malcolm Brogdon in Boston.

Per Celtics PR:

“...they have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for center Daniel Theis, guard/forward Aaron Nesmith, forwards Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan, guard Nik Stauskas and a 2023 first round draft choice. “We would like to welcome Malcolm and his family to the Celtics,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens. “We are very excited about what Malcolm brings both on and off the court. His resume speaks for itself. He is the kind of playmaker, shooter, and impact defender that we need in our continued pursuit of Banner 18.”

In addition to the Brogdon addition, the Celtics officially announced the signings of Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser. Kornet returns on a reported partially guaranteed two-year deal at the veteran minimum. The investment in Hauser is a little longer. The 6’8” shooter reportedly signed a three-year deal (with a team option in Year 3) for $6 million. “We are very excited that Sam chose to continue his journey with us,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “He has a chance to make a real impact with his size, feel, and shooting - both stationary and on the move. He’s hard-working, unselfish, and competitive - a great combination for a young player.”

JD was asked if he’s processed the fact that he’s an NBA player yet



He said “a little bit” because he’s already been put on rookie (donut) duties for Tatum pic.twitter.com/07hnouhqQF — . (@KwaniALunis) July 10, 2022

The most consequential piece of business this afternoon might have come with the 53rd pick, JD Davison. The second rounder signed a two-way contract with the team which means that the Celtics still have three roster spots (and another two-way) to fill before training camp. Davison, however, could still be in play for a full-time roster spot depending on how the summer shakes out.

The front office is still waiting for Danilo Gallinari to officially clear waivers so that they can sign him to a reported two-year, $12 million contract for the full taxpayer mid-level exception.