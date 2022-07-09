Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Las Vegas Summer League Game #1 7/9/22

Boston Celtics (0-0) at Miami Heat (0-0)

Summer League Game #1

Saturday, July 9, 2022

5:30 PM ET

TV: NBA-TV

Cox Pavillion

The Summer Celtics take on the Summer Heat. These franchises last met in the Eastern Conference Finals where the Celtics beat the Heat in 7 games to move on to the NBA Finals. While the rivalry lessens with the Summer League version of these teams, it is a rivalry no less and these two franchises do not like each other.

This is the first game for both of these teams in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, the Heat played in the California Classic, finishing with a 1-2 record. They averaged 74.7 points and 38.3 rebounds in those games. They shot 38.5% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc. The experience in California could give the Heat an advantage when it comes to chemistry.

As with every Summer League, it’s difficult to predict a starting lineup as coaches are looking to try different lineups and combination of players and they want to get an idea of what each player brings to the table. For the most part, evaluating players to see which ones might fit with the roster is more important to these coaches than winning the games.

Celtics Roster

JD Davison 20

Juhann Begarin 45

Trevion Williams 50

Jordan Bone 51

Mfiondu Kabengele 24

AJ Reeves 41

Brodric Thomas 97

Matt Ryan 37

Sam Hauser 30

Jericole Hellems 29

Bryton Hobbs 55

Aubrey Dawkins 38

Robert Franks 43

Possible Starters

JD Davison

Juhann Begarin

Sam Hauser

Matt Ryan

Trevion Williams

Head Coach

Ben Sullivan

Players to Watch

Sam Hauser

Trevion Williams

JD Davison

Sam Hauser Hauser is the only Summer League player with a guaranteed roster spot for next season. He just signed a new 3 year contract with the Celtics. He shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range in 13 games with Maine and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc in 26 games with Boston in his rookie season. He will be looking to prove that he belongs on the roster with a solid showing in Las Vegas.

Trevion Williams With the Celtics needing more help at center for the upcoming season, the team will take a good look at Trevion Williams, an undrafted center out of Purdue. He is a strong rebounder and finisher and has garnered a lot of attention for his elite passing in Summer League practices so far.

JD Davison The Celtics only pick in this year’s draft was JD Davison, taken with the 53rd pick. The Celtics will be watching to see if he can run the offense and also if he can improve on his turnover numbers from college. He has promised to be a “dog” on both ends of the court and if he can follow up on that promise, he may be a pleasant surprise.

Heat Roster

Marcus Garrett 0

Nikola Jovic 5

Mychal Mulder 12

Javonte Smart 15

Haywood Highsmith 24

Kyle Allman, Jr 50

Jamaree Bouyea 52

Bryce Hamilton 53

Jamal Cain 54

Jalen Adaway 56

Aaron Wheeler 57

Bryson Williams 58

Orlando Robinson 59

Omer Yurtseven 77

Possible Starters

Mychal Mulder

Javonte Smart

Nikola Jovic

Haywood Highsmith

Orlando Robinson

Head Coach

Malik Allen

Players to Watch

Nikola Jovic

Orlando Robinson

Haywood Highsmith

Nikola Jovic Jovic was the 27th pick in this year’s draft. He had 25 points and 9 rebounds in the Heat’s final game in the California Summer League. He is a talented shot maker who can score from all over the court. He has good size for a wing and will be looking to make the 26 teams who passed on him sorry that they did.

Orlando Robinson Robinson started every game for the Heat in California, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The 7 footer has signed an Exhibit 10 contract and will be competing for a two-way spot with the Heat for this upcoming season.

Haywood Highsmith Highsmith started all of the Heat’s games in California and averaged 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in those games. He has 2 years experience with the 76ers and their G-League team. He also played 1 year in Europe. He feels he can replace what PJ Tucker brought to the Heat and will be looking to prove that in these games.

Keys to the Game

Shooting - The Celtics will be looking for players who can shoot from the outside and also who can finish at the basket. Sam Hauser will look to earn a spot in the rotation by showing he can hit his shots and also defend on the NBA level.

Defense - The Celtics put a premium on playing defense and they will be looking to see which Summer Celtics fit that mold. JD Davison has already said that he plans to show he can be a dog on the defensive end. Will other Celtics step up on defense as well?

Chemistry - The Heat have already played in 3 games in California and will have an advantage with their chemistry. The Heat lost their first 2 games in California and then won their 3rd, showing that their chemistry is growing. Will the Celtics be able to develop chemistry quickly and play together on both ends of the court?

X-Factors

It’s Summer League - While teams want to win, every one of these teams is pretty much cobbled together from undrafted players, end of bench players, and G-League players. They have had limited practice time for the most part and so it’s hard to tell how each team will play and which teams will dominate. One thing for sure is that every player is trying to get noticed and earn a place on a roster and so we may see some players surprise us.