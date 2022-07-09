Summer League halftime hot takes: Celtics vs Heat

Checking in on JD Davison

Before we get into Davison’s play, it’s worth noting that earlier today, the Celtics announced that they signed Davison to a two-way contract. Congratulations to the rookie!

The Celtics second-round draft pick got the start at point guard and put together a solid first half in his NBA debut. He dished out two assists, both being alley-oops to bigs (the first to Mfiondu Kabengele and the second to Trevion Williams), and didn’t turn the ball over once.

Turnovers are a stat to monitor for Davison throughout Summer League, considering his high turnover rate at Alabama. But he’s off to a good start playmaking-wise.

Along with slick passing, Davison also flashed his toughness. He grabbed three rebounds — one came on the offensive glass — and even tallied a block. It’s easy to see why a gritty, defensive-minded team like the Celtics picked him.

Matt Ryan was feeling it from deep

Ryan is one of the few Celtics in Summer League who was also on the 2021-22 roster, and in the first half, he showed his experience. Ryan was hotter than fish grease from three, as he connected on three threes in the first half. He also hit a trio of free throws after Miami fouled him behind the line.

It’s uncertain whether Ryan can provide much aside from floor-spacing at the NBA level, but if he can continue to shoot the ball at or near this level, a Two-Way or G League is very much in the cards for him. The Celtics don’t have a ton of wing depth, even after the Gallinari signing last week.