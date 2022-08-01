Report: Celtics, Bruno Caboclo agree to camp deal

The Boston Celtics have agreed to a camp deal with Bruno Caboclo, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Bruno Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

Caboclo has seven years of NBA experience, since being drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the 20th overall pick at the 2014 NBA Draft. In those seven years, Caboclo has played in just 105 NBA games.

Caboclo came into the NBA as an extremely raw prospect. He was so raw that ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla quipped that Caboclo was “two years away from being two years away” on the draft telecast. Since being waived by the Raptors, Caboclo has also played in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and most recently for the Houston Rockets.

The 26-year-old forward spent the 2020-21 season playing in France. He then played the 2021-22 season in his native Brazil. Caboclo showed an improved jumper and understanding of professional defense in both France and Brazil.

Caboclo played for the Utah Jazz at both the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. In five total games, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game.

The Celtics roster now stands at 13 players on standard contracts and two players signed to Two-Way deals. Boston still has five open roster spots on the 20-man offseason roster.