Portions of Celtics 2022-23 regular season schedule have leaked

The Boston Celtics will figure prominently on two of the marquee dates of the 2022-23 NBA season. While the whole 2022-23 regular season is reportedly coming out on Wednesday, portions of the schedule have already leaked out.

First it was Christmas Day matchups:

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

In addition, Opening Night games appear to be set:

Sources: NBA's 2022-23 Opening Night, Oct. 18 on TNT:



- 76ers at Celtics

- And as previously reported: Lakers at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

Two big dates on the NBA calendar and the Celtics will be playing on both of them.

Last season, the Celtics split 2-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Each team split their home and road matchups, with both sides winning and losing on the other’s floor.

Boston also split against the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season. That matchup saw each team defend their home courts. Last year, the Celtics and Bucks met on Christmas Day in Milwaukee. That game saw Boston lead by as many as 19 points, before collapsing late in the fourth quarter.

Boston and Milwaukee also met in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. In that series, the Celtics came out on top 4-3, by virtue of a Game 7 blowout victory at home in TD Garden.

We also have the dates when Boston will have their 2022 NBA Finals rematches against the Golden State Warriors:

Golden State-Boston NBA Finals rematch dates for the 2022-23 season, per sources:



Dec. 10 in Golden State

Jan. 19 in Boston — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

The Celtics will head west to play the Warriors during an early season matchup. Boston won in San Francisco last season. The guys in green will then welcome the Warriors to TD Garden in January. Golden State won in Boston last season.

The Warriors then went on to defeat the Celtics 4-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals.