Do the Celtics need to add another rotation big?

We have a ton of great content planned for the rest of the offseason here on CelticsBlog. Even so, I wanted to start a series of discussion topics on the Celtics that purposely avoid a specific trade rumor topic that has been dominating the news cycles lately. So, here’s the first one:

The Celtics currently have Al Horford and Robert Williams III as potential starting level centers. Reports out of Boston indicate that the team is high on Luke Kornet’s potential. The team also signed Mfiondu Kabengele after a strong Summer League showing.

Ime Udoka also has the option of playing smaller lineups that could use Grant Williams or newcomer Danilo Gallinari as a stretch big. Or he could get even more creative, mixing and matching lineups.

The fear, of course, is that heading into the season with only two proven center options is that one of them could get hurt, leaving the team extremely shallow at the position. In addition, it would be best to limit Al Horford’s minutes and it would seem wise to not over-tax Robert Williams either. Adding someone to the rotation at some point would seem prudent.

Then it becomes a matter of timing. Do we need to make a move now? Or can the team afford to wait until the season begins? Theoretically, the team could better assess their situation, see how different pieces fit, and decide where they need the most help and where they have surplus to trade from (Pritchard perhaps?).

So I’ve set the table, you tell me how you’d lean. Who would you target as a free agent or trade option? When should the Celtics make a move? Now or later?