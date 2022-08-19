How many All-Stars will the Celtics have next season?

The Boston Celtics head into the season favored to be one of the top contenders in the league. That typically means they have some of the best players in the league. How many will be selected for the NBA All Star team?

Poll How many Celtics will be selected as All Stars? 1 (or less)

2

3 or more vote view results 3% 1 (or less) (23 votes)

59% 2 (394 votes)

37% 3 or more (250 votes) 667 votes total Vote Now

Starting with the obvious, Jayson Tatum is already a three-time All-Star and has a good chance of getting in again. He might even get voted in by the fans.

Then there’s Jaylen Brown, who was selected for the All-Star team in 2021 but didn’t make it last year. I blame the team’s slow start for that. Hopefully they can get off to a faster start of the season this year.

But why stop there? Marcus Smart is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Both Smart and Robert Williams III were on the All-Defense teams (1st and 2nd team respectively). I could even see five-time All-Star Al Horford riding a hot early season into another appearance.

The harder part is mapping out the roster of players in the East and narrowing it down. Getting Tatum and Brown on the team seems reasonable, but can we squeeze another player or two? If so, who gets left off the team?

If anyone wants a fun exercise, take last year’s Eastern Conference selections and map out who should make it and who shouldn’t this year. Injury replacements make it that much harder to predict, but you have to make some assumptions at some point.

Discuss in the comments below!