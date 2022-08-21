Jayson Tatum stars in CrawsOver Pro-Am game

As Jayson Tatum and LeBron James entered Seattle Pacific University, they were flooded with cheers and a sea of fans. It was a spectacular event for the Pacific Northwest, as some of the NBA’s brightest stars were welcomed in wholeheartedly to play in the CrawsOver Pro-Am game.

Tatum and James were joined by up-and-coming rookies Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Tari Eason, and MarJon Beauchamp. Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas was also among the players competing. Dejounte Murray and Aaron Gordon were there, as well. It was a fun, star-studded lineup of basketball greats — something Seattle has certainly missed since the departure of the Super Sonics in 2008.

It was the Tatum show all night. Tatum made five 3-pointers and a euro-step reverse layup early on. The best moment was when Tatum went to his side-step 3-pointer. It was a pure scoring masterclass from the Celtics superstar.

Tatum didn’t stop there. After a few fancy, flashy dribble moves, Tatum drained a fadeaway triple right with the first overall pick right in his face. After that, Tatum took a seat after the brilliant performance.

With Tatum and James off, it was time for the young rookies to get some shine. Eason was particularly impressive. On one possession, Eason backed down his defender and drained the turnaround jumper.

After a few sloppy possessions, the contest seemed wrapped up due to an excess amount of condensation on the court. Players were slipping and sliding all over the court, and it was a rough end to the Pro-Am game that was clearly not prepared to handle the mega-stardom of James and Tatum.

Jayson Tatum is going berserk



He's hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer and the defense being played against him is no joke. Absolute scoring masterclass from JT — Alex Walulik (@alex_walulik) August 21, 2022

Despite the poor logistics, Tatum showed why he’s one of the best scorers in the entire world. He hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer, and buried some incredibly difficult shots over the outstretched arms of his defender. Celtics fans must’ve liked what they saw, and hopefully, Tatum can replicate this masterclass once the season gets going.