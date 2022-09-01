How good are the Washington Wizards? Did they get better this offseason? Where do you expect them to finish in the Eastern Conference?

Added: Monté Morris, Will Barton, Delon Wright, Taj Gibson, Johnny Davis

Lost: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant, Raul Neto, Tomáš Satoranský

Bill Sy

The Wiz are my sleeper team in the East. They’re Raptors Lite with all their length and depth and if Wes Unseld Jr. can live up to the hype, we could see Washington in the playoffs, not just the play-in tournament.

Daniel Poarch

It’s perpetually difficult to get a read on the Washington Wizards. They locked up Bradley Beal long-term and they have a surprisingly deep rotation of quality NBA players around him. But unless you really believe that this, finally, is the year for a Kristaps Porzingis breakthrough, there’s just a pointed lack of a true co-star to raise this roster’s ceiling. I think Porzingis is a useful player, but not someone I’d consider a #2, and as such, I’m not sure I see this team doing much more than making a run for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Neil Iyer

I want to believe in this Wizards team. I hope the basketball gods reward Bradley Beal for re-signing and not bolting for a shiny superteam. I like several players on this roster. Kuzma was impressive last season, and while I don’t believe he’s a future all-star, he’s a solid starter and good complement to Beal. Hachimura is too athletic and competitive not to have an NBA career. Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija (yes, the European guy) both have a chance to sniff all-defense before their careers are over. Most people assume Porzingis is damaged goods, but he hasn’t been injured in a few years, and in this low-risk high-reward situation, maybe he has a comeback season.

Jeff Pratt

Unlike my fellow writers, I have virtually no faith in the Wizards this season. There are a few pieces I like on the team, but a large part of their potential success relies on Bradley Beal staying healthy, Kristaps Porzingis stepping up and multiple young guys exceeding expectations. It feels like a lot has to go right for Washington to make a run to the playoffs, and I just don’t see it happening. I believe the Wizards will finish as an 11 or 12 seed in the East.

Adam Spinella

I have no idea what to make of the Wizards. They have a good collection of individual offensive talent but not a ton of defensive identity. There are a lot of young guys I’ve liked coming into the league that get to Washington, but their pathways to minutes are either blocked by each other or mundane veteran signings. Monte Morris will help them tremendously, but barring a Donovan Mitchell trade this summer, the Wiz are likely no better than 10th in the East.

Jack Simone

I’m of the belief that the Wizards are, oddly enough, one of the more underrated teams in the league. Before Bradley Beal went out last year, they weren’t that bad, and with Kristaps Porzingis in town, they could battle for the Play-In. Will Barton, Monte Morris, and Delon Wright highlight a solid offseason. They won’t be amazing, but they’re going to be fighting for a top Play-In spot.

Bobby Manning

Don’t love the Kentavious Caldwell-Pope subtraction, or the Johnny Davis pick, or Kristaps Porzingis’ odds of staying healthy. The young cast here haven’t taken major steps. Bradley Beal should be fresh and pour in buckets. Without a defensive backbone, I’m not sure it’s enough to make any noise in the east beyond a play-in push. This team gave the Celtics trouble in 2020-21. I don’t think they’ll be much of a threat even in the regular season two years later.

Jeff Clark

I actually like a lot of players on this team, but they seem to be a squad filled with B’s and C’s with no surefire A’s. Beal is paid to be that guy (and then some), but he’d be better suited as an A2. Adding a legit star to this team would make things fit more in place, but they don’t have any logical path to getting that guy. They’ll keep winning enough games to hurt their lottery odds and not enough games to get a high seed in the playoffs. The East is really deep this year too, so I think they are stuck in the play-in range.

