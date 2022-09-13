Report: Celtics adding Jake Layman to training camp roster

Brad Stevens isn’t done making moves after all! Yesterday, CelticsBlog and CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reported that the Boston Celtics had invited NBA journeyman Jake Layman to training camp.

At 28 years old, Layman is another low risk, high reward pickup by Boston’s front office, as they continue to look for value in players who have recently found themselves on the outskirts of the NBA.

Layman spent three years with the Portland Trail Blazers and three years with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Throughout his career, Layman has participated in 243 regular season games with 49 starts and has amassed averages of 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 30% from the perimeter and 57.9% from two-point range.

At 6’8’’, the Massachusetts native has the physical skills to be a reliable backup option on the defensive end, and despite his offensive limitations, he’s consistently found a role on the teams he’s played for.

Selected with the 47th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Layman has done well to carve out a role as a deep bench backup throughout his career. Unfortunately, after being traded to the Timberwolves, Layman saw the additions of Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt stunt his path towards regular minutes — something which he will undoubtedly experience again should he earn himself a contract with the Celtics following training camp.

Adding another prospect might not be the move Celtics fans had been hoping for. Many believe the team needs to replace Danilo Gallinari within the rotation following his ACL injury, yet there’s a legitimate chance one of the training camp invitees impresses enough to earn themselves a role.

There is no risk in giving guys a shot during training camp with no guaranteed money; if they fail to impress, they can be released. A veteran addition would come with an expectation of playing time, and a guaranteed salary.

The Celtics are set to play their first pre-season game on October 2 when they face the Charlotte Hornets at the TD Garden.