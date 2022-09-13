 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/13/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown vs Warriors 6/10/22
Photo by Jesse D. GarrabrantNBAE via Getty Images

Globe Stephen Curry: Kevin Durant is better off in Brooklyn than with Celtics

Suns owner Robert Sarver receives 1-year ban, $10 million fine after NBA probe finds ‘workplace misconduct’

CelticsBlog Report: Celtics adding Jake Layman to training camp roster

What I’m Excited For Week: defense wins championships

Andscape ‘We still need to celebrate his name’: Bill Russell honored by Basketball Hall of Famers

CLNS Media Source: Jake Layman Will Join Celtics on Training Camp Deal

NBC Sports Boston Stephen Curry’s take on possible Celtics trade for Kevin Durant proved wise

Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade headline Hall of Fame eligible players for 2023

NBA Rumors: Celtics signing Jake Layman to training camp deal

Floor mics capture Larry Bird trash-talking Hakeem Olajuwon during 1986 NBA All-Star Game

NESN How Stephen Curry Viewed Potential Kevin Durant-Celtics Trade

Here’s First Look At No. 6 Bill Russell Patch NBA Teams Will Wear

CBS Boston Celtics sign local kid Jake Layman to training camp roster

Celtics Wire Celtics history: former Cs Travis Knight, Gene Guarilia born

How can the NBA make All-Star week’s Dunk Contest better?


Where does the Celtics’ starting five stack up in the East?

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 8

Ex-Celtics guard Jordan Crawford to sign with Bahrain’s Manama Club

Game-worn Bill Russell Celtics warm-up jacket up for auction

Report: Ex-Celtic Jared Sullinger to sign with CBA’s Shenzhen Leopards

Report: Jake Layman to compete for roster spot at Celtics’ camp

Mass Live Carmelo Anthony rumors: Celtics could get ‘advantages’ signing former All-Star, according to Brian Scalabrine

How Maxi Kleber extension impacts Grant Williams contract talks

Boston Sports Journal Boston Celtics camp questions: #3 - How will Ime Udoka evolve in year two?

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Proposed trade swaps third-year guard with athletic wing

Boston Celtics sign 6-year veteran on camp deal to replace Danilo Gallinari

Boston Celtics: Heavy supports trading Derrick White for former lottery pick

Heavy Stephen Curry Calls Jaylen Brown a ‘Pivotal Piece’ for the Celtics

Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Posts Clip Joking With Pat RIley

Celtics Rumors: Boston Warned Against Trading For Rudy Gay

Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Off Trade Block After Rumors

Celtics Twitter Celebrates New Addition’s Homecoming

Bulls Rumors: Lauri Markkanen Linked to Title Favorite Celtics

The Cold Wire Jayson Tatum Will Continue To Build An All-Time Celtics Mark

Bleacher Report Celtics Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

SI .com Boston Celtics Agree To Training Camp Deal With Former 2016 Draft Pick

Rookie Fit Preview: JD Davison Offers Celtics Future Upside

2023 NBA Draft: Current Player Comps for Upcoming Class

The Sports Rush StatMuse reveals the most clutch player in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and it’s neither Jayson Tatum nor Stephen Curry

WSN NBA Atlantic Division Winner Odds & Predictions 2022/23

YouTube (410) Jake Layman 2021-22 Best Highlights | Celtics training camp invitee

Barstool Sports Are You Maybe Depressed About The Patriots? Don’t Worry, The Celtics Are Coming

CBS Sports NBA Coach of the Year odds: Lean on top seeds for the best bets; Ime Udoka leads candidates as worthy favorite

Fadeaway World 25 Best Small Forwards For The 2022-23 NBA Season

Clutch Points Celtics sign Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony

