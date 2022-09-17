 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/17/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
2022 NBA Finals - Game Two
Jayson Tatum vs Warriors 6/5/22
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Globe Marcus Smart glad the Celtics didn’t trade for Kevin Durant

Triple-double by Alyssa Thomas helps Sun hold off the Aces in Game 3 of WNBA Finals

‘I don’t want to overrate us’: Wyc Grousbeck on Celtics expectations, Jayson Tatum, and Brad Stevens’s green light to spend

Commissioner Adam Silver in uncomfortable position explaining NBA’s punishment of Robert Sarver

CelticsBlog Boston Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck to Brad Stevens: “‘Just tell us who you want.’”

What I’m Excited For Week: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown entering their primes

NESN Celtics Ownership Giving Brad Stevens ‘Green Light To Spend’

Celtics Owner Thinks Boston’s Run To NBA Finals Was ‘Bit Overrated’

Ex-Celtics Guard Dennis Schröder Reportedly Signs With Lakers

Boston Sports Journal NBA Notebook: Luke Kornet and the value of a backup big

Celtics Wire Semi Ojeleye talks about his new Italian team, memories of the Celtics

Celtics included in NBA’s ‘Best scoring performances of 2021-22’ clip

Celtics history: Rasheed Wallace, Kermit Washington born

An outsider’s view of the Celtics’ new NBA 2K ratings

Celtics’ Kornet checks in as 7th-slowest player in new 2K assessment


Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 12

Boston alum Dennis Schroder to return to Lakers on one-year deal

Who will rule the NBA’s East at the end of the 2022-23 season?

Celtics alum PJ Dozier inks one-year deal with Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite big game from Schroder, Spain ousts Germany from EuroBasket

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum hints at Cs adding Russell Westbrook, Melo

Boston Celtics: Sixth and seventh-year forwards tabbed to make team

Boston Celtics: Insulting proposal would land Jaylen Brown on Mavericks

CLNS Media/YouTube Will Robert Sarver Sell the Suns?

Who Will Make the Celtics Roster in Training Camp? | Winning Plays

Projecting the Order the East + NBA’s Robert Sarver Reaction | Celtics Lab

CBS Sports Celtics owner thinks his team is ‘overrated’ entering season: ‘We’re not a hands-down team to repeat’

Cold Wire Marcus Smart Reveals His Feelings About Kevin Durant

The NBA Eastern Conference Will Feature A Glaring Omission

Al Horford’s Finals Performance Was Truly Epic

Marcus Smart Laments A Lack Of Depth For The Celtics

Heavy Celtics Make Decision on Jazz Trade: Sources

Celtics Mailbag: Fixing Jaylen Brown’s Ballhandling Issue

Celtics Could Target Rudy Gay This Season: Sources

Coach Sounds Off on Derrick White, ‘He’s Not Satisfied’

Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Could Earn Supermax Eligibility

Daily Knicks 1 advantage Knicks have over every Atlantic Division team

ESPN Dennis Schroder back with Los Angeles Lakers on one-year, $2.64 million deal, agent says

TSN Schroder returns to Lakers on one-year deal

Basketball Network Iron sharpens iron — Zach LaVine works out with Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum

Talkbasket Rajon Rondo has settled a lawsuit in L.A.

Fan Buzz Is Larry Bird the Most Valuable College Player Ever?

Barstool Sports With Training Camp Less Than Two Weeks Away, Here’s A List Of Things That Completely Terrify Me About The Upcoming Celtics Season

Sportscasting Robert Parish: 5 Defining Moments in His Legendary Boston Celtics Career

Kevin McHale’s True Welcome-to-Boston Moment Came After Game 6 of the 1981 Eastern Conference Finals

Fansided Paul Pierce dishes the truth on ‘that’ rumor: ‘Only sh**ting that I did was on the Lakers’

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...