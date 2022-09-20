 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Celtics release Bruno Caboclo

Boston now has two open spots on their training camp roster.

By Jack Simone
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets Photo by Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Caboclo was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract on August 26.

At 26 years old, Caboclo has seven years of NBA experience and last appeared in the league during the 2020-21 season, when he played in six games for the Houston Rockets. He holds career averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Jay King of The Athletic reported on August 3 that the Celtics would host a training camp competition to fill out the final spots on the roster, and Caboclo was a part of the group of players that they brought in. Others include Noah Vonleh, Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, and Denzel Valentine.

The news of Caboclo’s release comes just a few hours after it was revealed that big man Robert Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. Williams is set to miss 4-6 weeks, which could bleed into the regular season, meaning that Boston could be on the hunt for alternative options.

Opening up a training camp spot gives the Celtics some extra flexibility if they wanted to bring in players on Exhibit 9 or 10 deals. They now have two open roster spots on their 20-man training camp roster.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...