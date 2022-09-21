Report: Ime Udoka facing likely suspension for violation of team rules

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka “is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination.” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach has confirmed the report.

Wojnarowski noted that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will likely be a top candidate for the interim coaching role. He took over as Udoka’s top assistant when Will Hardy left to join the Utah Jazz as their new head coach. While no decision has been made, “internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic later reported that Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” which the team considered a violation of their code of conduct.

Udoka joined the Celtics last offseason after Danny Ainge’s retirement and Brad Stevens’ move to the front office. Despite a low start to the season, Udoka ended strong, leading the Celtics on a dominant second-half stretch, culminating in a run to the NBA Finals.

His defensive system and team-building presence helped Boston turn things around and become one of the best teams in the East. Udoka finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting.

This page will be updated with more details as they come in.